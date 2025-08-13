Android, Hybrid, Or Cyborg? Alien: Earth's Synthetic Humans Explained

"Alien: Earth" spoiles follow.

Though it draws its name from an extraterrestrial species, the "Alien" franchise is often just as interested in synthetic life as it is in the biological world. This goes all the way back to the very first film, where a late twist reveals that Nostromo science officer, Ash (Ian Holm), was not only a no-good corporate spy for Weyland-Yutani, but an android.

Successive films returned to this idea of corporate-designed "synthetics" again and again, from Lance Henriksen's iconic Bishop character to Michael Fassbender's David in "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant." The latter is often used as a mouthpiece in the later Ridley Scott films for bigger thematic ideas around life, death, mythology, and what it means to be human. Now, the new FX series, "Alien: Earth," is putting a stronger focus on the philosophy around synthetic life than ever before.

The series centers around a secret research facility run by the Prodigy corporation, where terminally ill children have their consciousness uploaded into synthetic adult bodies. These characters, dubbed "hybrids," present a third form of synthetic life to the pre-existing cyborgs and androids. The opening text of the series' first episode explains the differences between the groups in basic terms — a cyborg is a human who has received significant cybernetic augmentations, an android is a fully synthetic being created in a lab, but with sentience, and a hybrid is a human mind placed into an android body.