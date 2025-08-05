Alien: Earth Review: Impressive Production Design Isn't Enough To Save This Sci-Fi Slog

For years, I firmly believed that there were no bad "Alien" movies (I am, of course, excluding the dreadful "Alien vs. Predator" films, which simply don't count). Ridley Scott's original "Alien" is a sci-fi horror masterpiece, the blueprint of so many films that followed. James Cameron's "Aliens" is a propulsive mash-up of horror, sci-fi, and brilliant action. David Fincher's "Alien 3" suffered from production woes but still manages to be a bleak, fascinating film. Jean-Pierre Jeunet's "Alien Resurrection" often gets a bad wrap but I find it stylish, weird, and enjoyable. Then you have Scott's two prequel films, "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant." These also don't have the best reputation, but I maintain that they're both excellent — especially "Covenant," which has a killer gothic horror vibe.

The thing that made all of these films worthwhile was how different they were. No two "Alien" movies were the same — even "Prometheus" and "Covenant," which tell a continuing story and feature the same director, feel vastly different from each other. Hollywood is full of franchises that try to do the same thing over and over again, and yet the "Alien" series kept trying to find new ways to keep things fresh. Then all of that changed with Fede Álvarez's 2024 "Alien: Romulus." That film was a box office hit and garnered praise among some fans, but it left me cold. To be fair, "Romulus" isn't really a bad movie — but it has nothing new to offer. Like so many modern reboots and revivals, "Romulus" wasn't interested in introducing new ideas, it simply wanted to reference a bunch of stuff that happened in previous films. There are numerous scenes in the film where characters repeat lines uttered in other "Alien" films, as if they were quoting movies they saw.

Now here comes Noah Hawley's "Alien: Earth," the first "Alien" franchise TV series, boasting impressive production design and not much else. Like "Romulus," "Alien: Earth" seems hellbent on referencing stuff that happened in the films. The opening scene of the show alone more or less recreates the opening of Scott's first film shot for shot, with underwhelming results. I've seen the first six episodes of "Alien: Earth," and while I'll fully admit the show looks great (and expensive!), it also ends up feeling like a lifeless slog that's a chore to sit through. Maybe it's time to put the "Alien" series back in hypersleep for a few decades.