What Went Wrong With David Fincher's Alien 3, According To Sigourney Weaver

After "Aliens" was a hit, Fox was eager to make "Alien 3" happen. For reference, "Aliens" ends with survivors Ripley, Hicks (Michael Biehn), and Newt (Carrie Henn), along with the badly damaged android Bishop (Lance Henriksen), entering hypersleep aboard the spaceship the Sulaco as the ship heads towards earth. With this in mind, producers David Giler, Walter Hill, and Gordon Carroll got to work on a concept for the next entry in the story. Their proposed third film would keep Ripley mostly in a coma while elevating Hicks to the main character. The producers turned to sci-fi writer William Gibson to pen the script, which further delved into how the evil corporation Weyland–Yutani wanted to turn those pesky xenomorphs into biological weapons. The plan was for director Renny Harlin to helm the project. But Gibson's script was ultimately deemed unsatisfactory by the producers, and the writer declined to tackle rewrites. Eventually, Gibson's script would be adapted into both a novel and an Audible audiobook production.

After the Gibson script was nixed, Harlin suggested bringing in "The Hitcher" screenwriter Eric Red. Red's screenplay focused on entirely new characters battling aliens on an Earth-like planet. Once again, the producers were unhappy with the material and the script was dropped. The next writer to take a stab at the project was David Twohy, who would go on to write the "Riddick" movies. Twohy's story was set on a prison planet, but Harlin wasn't a fan of the material and at this point walked away from the potential film. Joe Roth, who was president of Fox at the time, also didn't like the script — especially because it didn't feature Sigourney Weaver's Ripley, who Roth felt was essential to the franchise. The solution: offer Weaver a lot of money and give in to whatever requests she had. Weaver agreed to come back — provided that the film ended with Ripley being killed off once and for all.

From here, the project fell into the hands of director Vincent Ward. Ward, working with screenwriter John Fasano, dreamed up a film set on a wooden planet populated entirely by male monks. After Ripley crashes on the planet, the monks think it's some sort of sign from God. When a xenomorph starts picking people off, the monks think the creature is the Devil. In this version of the film, Ripley learns she has an alien chestburster inside her and eventually sacrifices herself to kill the alien. By most accounts, Ward's idea was great — but studio execs at Fox didn't like it. They wanted rewriters. Ward refused and was fired.