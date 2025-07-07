The Entire Alien Franchise Timeline Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the annals of cinematic history, few franchises can rival the longevity or creative variance of the "Alien" saga. Born from Ridley Scott's magnificent 1979 shocker "Alien," this sci-fi horror franchise introduced audiences to H.R. Giger's wonderfully nightmarish creature — the Xenomorph. A double-jawed monstrosity, drenched in slime and armed with acid blood, razor-sharp instincts, and a twisted form of intelligence, this so-called "perfect organism" has terrorized humanity across the galaxy for centuries.

While the creature's escapades have ranged from genre-defining highs ("Aliens") to unfortunate lows ("Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem"), the Xenomorph remains an astonishing cultural icon, continuing to haunt us through films, books, comics, and soon, an FX television series helmed by Noah Hawley.

Still, with so much material across so many mediums, it's easy to lose track of the timeline — or to wonder how one story connects to another. Fear not, the following article offers a deep dive into the entire "Alien" franchise timeline, making it easier to piece together the saga's sprawling history. Read on... if you dare.