Alien: Earth - Premiere Date, Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far

20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) had just become home to the hottest sci-fi franchise in Hollywood in the late 1970s with "Star Wars" when it unexpectedly found itself the proud parent of a second, scarier, much more adult series in "Alien." The brainchild of legendary genre screenwriter Dan O'Bannon (and directed to stylish perfection by Ridley Scott), "Alien" jolted audiences with its chest-burster scare and kept them utterly terrified until Sigourney Weaver's Ripley expelled the big, acid-blooded xenomorph into deep space.

When "Alien" became a box office smash, Fox knew there was more money to be mined from these sleek black buggers. Indeed, that was at the heart of James Cameron's famous pitch for "Aliens," where, legend has it, he scribbled the word "Alien" down on a cocktail napkin before adding a dollar sign as the "s." While Cameron delivered the goods and then some with his sequel, the franchise has had its ups and downs since then. David Fincher's "Alien 3" eschewed the roller coaster thrills of its predecessor for a dour trilogy capper that ended with Ripley sacrificing herself for the good of humankind. It's a great movie (whether you watch the theatrical cut or opt for the assembly cut), but it was not what audiences were looking for in a big, heavily hyped summer movie.

The problem the "Alien" franchise keeps running up against is that its first installment is one of the greatest, most influential sci-fi/horror films ever made. As a result, it inspires directors to make something worthy of Scott's masterpiece rather than knock out a pulpy "Alien vs. Predator" flick. When Scott returned to the series with "Prometheus," he envisioned a thematically hefty trilogy of movies about a malevolent droid named David (Michael Fassbender) who seeks to evolve the xenomorphs through experimentation.

There's nothing wrong with going the pulp-trash route with "Alien," but masters like Scott, Cameron, and Fincher have proven that there's plenty of meat on these films' bones for directors to dig into if they so choose. So while I enjoyed Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" for what it was, I'm far more excited about Noah Hawley's "Alien: Earth," the series premiering on FX later this year. What's the Primetime Emmy Award-winning TV maestro up to? Here's what we know so far.