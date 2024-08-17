That Weird Alien: Romulus Twist Is Backed Up By Ridley Scott's Prequels

This post contains massive spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

After seven years away from the silver screen, the "Alien" franchise has returned with a brand new installment. Director Fede Alvarez has moved away from Ridley Scott's prequels and returned to a more back-to-basics approach to the series with "Alien: Romulus," which takes place between the first two installments in the series. Centered on a new cast of characters, the film plays largely like a greatest-hits collection of sorts for most of its runtime. That is until the third act when Alvarez drops a very weird, very gross twist on the audience. While there is much to be said about that twist, one thing is inarguable; the "Alien" canon backs up the twist. More specifically, by Scott's prequels.

The ending of "Alien: Romulus" introduces us to a horrifying hybrid creature known as the Offspring. The creature is part human, part Xenomorph, and part Engineer. For those who may not recall, the Engineers were introduced in "Prometheus" and were revealed to be responsible for creating humanity in the first place. This unholy creation came to be when Kay (Isabela Merced), who was pregnant, injected herself with a compound called Z-01 that was developed by the android Rook. Instead of saving her life, it created a wildly unsettling abomination that Rook saw as some sort of fast-forward in evolution for humanity.

I'm not here to debate the merits of the movie's third act, or to open a discussion about how effective or ineffective the Offspring is as a narrative device. What I am here to do is point out that Scott's prequels, particularly "Alien: Covenant," most certainly justify the existence of such a creature. "Romulus" not only doesn't ignore those films, but it actively embraces them. The Offspring is what brings it all together.