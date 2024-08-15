Alien: Romulus Ending Explained: Xeno Phobia

This article contains major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

In 1979, John Frankenheimer's film "Prophecy" was advertised with a tagline that read "The Monster Movie." That marketing team was likely trying to steal some thunder from a film that had opened a few weeks earlier, one that 45 years later, easily lays claim to that definitive tagline: Ridley Scott's "Alien." Throughout three direct sequels, two crossover films, and two prequels, the "Alien" franchise has continued to earn that moniker in a variety of surprising ways. Like the Xenomorph itself, the series has proven remarkably resilient, mutating from sci-fi horror to action to schlock to Biblical epic to Gothic horror, all the while never losing its monster movie DNA.

After the one-two misanthropic punch of Scott's prequels "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," the future of the franchise was up in the air. With Scott moving on to a host of other projects, the prospect of continuing any of several dangling story threads in the sequels seemed daunting. The answer, as it turns out, was a sidequel. Director Fede Alvarez, along with his "Evil Dead" and "Don't Breathe" co-writer Rodo Sayagues, have cooked up "Alien: Romulus," which takes place about 20 years after the first "Alien" and some 37 years before Ripley wakes up in James Cameron's "Aliens."

On paper, that may make "Romulus" sound like another type of prequel; the "Rogue One" of the "Alien" series, if you will. However, in execution, "Romulus" is a "Greatest Hits" sidequel, presenting as many classic elements of the series while making sure not to mess with the established canon, it nonetheless carves its own intriguing new path, providing what could be an exciting and possibility-filled way forward for the franchise.