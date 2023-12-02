H.R. Giger's Alien Designs Earned Him A Macabre Nickname On Set

The creature from Ridley Scott's 1979 horror sci-fi film "Alien" was inspired primarily by the 1976 painting "Necronomicon IV" by Swiss surrealist H.R. Giger. The subject of the painting rests in the middle of what appears to be a semi-metallic, semi-organic womb space of indeterminate function. The subject's lower half narrows and extends not into legs, but into an outsize phallus that stretches up over its head, searching for an organic aperture somewhere in its own cranium. The subject's ribs are visible. Its head, likewise, is decidedly phallic. On one end, it sports a monstrous face with fangs and large black eyes. The back end of its head tapers into something that is undoubtedly a glans. Intestinal tubes extend from the subject's back.

Like most of Giger's work, "Necronomicon IV" is nightmarish and unsettling. Giger worked in an aesthetic milieu that rested on a matrix where the organic and the mechanical, the dead and the sexual, were all kind of chummy. In addition to designing the central alien creature, Giger also constructed the infant version of it (the chestburster), and the lobster/bladder monster that attaches itself to its victims' faces (the facehugger). The alien craft that the humans explore in the film was also made entirely from Giger's paintings and designs. It's easy to take Giger's alien designs for granted now that the creature has appeared in video arcades and on t-shirts, but in 1979, the alien must have seemed, well, alien.

When Giger was working on "Alien," he was given a specialized studio where he could churn out creepy, sexual machine monsters to his heart's content. Giger was well known for his all-black ensemble, macabre interests, and creepy, Peter Lorre-like stare. Indeed, according to a 2014 profile in Express, Giger was nicknamed Count Dracula on set.