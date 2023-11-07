The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1979's Alien

"Alien" is a watershed horror and science-fiction film; many have tried to recapture its foreboding magic but director Ridley Scott is confident no one can beat his classic.

The film follows the seven-person crew of the space mining vessel Nostromo; in the 22nd century, space travel is the job of regular working Joes. They pick up a distress signal and, in investigating, pick up an eighth passenger: the titular beast, a phallic and half-cybernetic horror spawned from a human (specifically John Hurt's Kane) but utterly devoid of humanity. The alien blends into the leaky, industrial hull of the Nostromo, and as it picks off the crew one by one, their goal shifts from destroying it to escaping it.

Next year marks the 45th birthday of "Alien," but it still holds up no matter its age. However, in the decades since its release, more than half the cast has passed on. This makes watching a film about their slow but inevitable deaths all the more eerie. Thankfully, a handful of the cast are still with us.