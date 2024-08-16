The Best Easter Eggs And References In Alien: Romulus

If you thought the original xenomorph from the first "Alien" movie was dead after Ripley shot it with a grappling hook and ejected it into space, think again! The xenomorph is such a durable organism that it survived the cold of space, the lack of food and oxygen, and managed to preserve itself inside of a rock. After Weyland-Yutani learned of the creature's attack on the Nostromo, they navigated to the site of the incident, where the remains of the exploded ship are still floating in space. The company snags the rock containing the xenomorph, and they hope to use it to fuel their research inspired by Peter Weyland, as outlined in "Prometheus."

Of course, even though Weyland-Yutani ends up getting what they needed, they also weren't prepared for the xenomorph to be alive. It awoke and wreaked havoc on the space station, killing many aboard before finally being destroyed itself, while its acid blood tore through many levels of the Romulus/Remus space station.

Interestingly enough, the organism is referred to by the android science officer Rook as Xenomorph XX121, a label first coined by S.D. Perry in "Alien: The Weyland-Yutani Report," a fictional technical guide containing the history of the xenomorph and its interactions with mankind. However, the term actually first appeared in the novel "Alien: Sea of Sorrows," which was published a few months before the Weyland-Yutani report.

The return of the original xenomorph is one of several elements that makes "Alien: Romulus" much more of a direct sequel to "Alien" than we originally anticipated. (Ethan Anderton)