Alien: Romulus Reveals Awesome Reebok Sneakers Straight From The Sci-Fi Movie

This month, "Alien: Romulus" brings the horror of space back to theaters, courtesy of "Evil Dead Rising" and "Don't Breathe" director Fede Alvarez. In the film, a group of young space colonizers are scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station when they come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. While that means another crew of cosmic travelers is certainly doomed when they encounter the deadly xenomorphs of the "Alien" franchise, audiences will be safe in theaters while watching the terror unfold from afar. But for those looking to step into the shoes of the characters who will undoubtedly face some gruesome ends, we have good news. You'll soon be able to do that — literally.

Reebok

Today, Reebok announced a collaboration with 20th Century Studios to release a limited edition pair of sneakers inspired by the shoes seen in "Alien: Romulus," a title which has several layers of significance for the film. Reebok has a long history with the "Alien" franchise, having designed the special "Alien Stomper" shoes for "Aliens" back in 1986, and they created specialty shoes for the production of "Alien: Romulus" as well. For these new sneakers, Reebok reached back into their archive and utilized the BB4000 II frame to create a pair that you'll see lead actor Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War") wearing throughout the film. You can soon own those same shoes yourself.

Find out when and where you can get the new "Alien: Romulus" Reebok sneakers below.