Alien: Romulus Reveals Awesome Reebok Sneakers Straight From The Sci-Fi Movie
This month, "Alien: Romulus" brings the horror of space back to theaters, courtesy of "Evil Dead Rising" and "Don't Breathe" director Fede Alvarez. In the film, a group of young space colonizers are scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station when they come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. While that means another crew of cosmic travelers is certainly doomed when they encounter the deadly xenomorphs of the "Alien" franchise, audiences will be safe in theaters while watching the terror unfold from afar. But for those looking to step into the shoes of the characters who will undoubtedly face some gruesome ends, we have good news. You'll soon be able to do that — literally.
Today, Reebok announced a collaboration with 20th Century Studios to release a limited edition pair of sneakers inspired by the shoes seen in "Alien: Romulus," a title which has several layers of significance for the film. Reebok has a long history with the "Alien" franchise, having designed the special "Alien Stomper" shoes for "Aliens" back in 1986, and they created specialty shoes for the production of "Alien: Romulus" as well. For these new sneakers, Reebok reached back into their archive and utilized the BB4000 II frame to create a pair that you'll see lead actor Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War") wearing throughout the film. You can soon own those same shoes yourself.
Find out when and where you can get the new "Alien: Romulus" Reebok sneakers below.
Reebok's Alien: Romulus are ready to stomp aliens
The new "Alien: Romulus" Reebok sneakers are red and white with a touch of gray. On top of that, they've been styllishly weathered to resemble the worn look the sneakers have in the movie. Some sneakerheads may not like that, since it will make their sneakers look dirty if they choose to wear them out for a night on the town, but personally, I like that they look exactly like the prop shoes Spaeny is seen wearing in the trailer and still images.
The limited edition shoes will cost $170, and they feature an all-leather upper, distressed film-worn finish, Weyland-Yutani logo on the tongue and heel, EVA foam midsole, and a solid rubber cupsole with a grippy traction pattern for grip, among other Easter eggs for fans. They also come in a specialty box that certainly has xenomorph vibes. It's a shame they couldn't come inside of an egg-shaped box, but the unique presentation is still pretty cool.
The "Alien: Romulus" Reebok sneakers will be available for purchase on August 27 at Reebok's website. These are likely to go fast, because sneakerheads are still hungry for those classic "Alien Stomper" shoes, and these will be as close as they can get without spending even more money.
"Alien: Romulus" hits theaters on August 16, 2024.