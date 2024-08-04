Alien: Romulus Director Explains What The Horror Sequel's Title Means

Speaking to Film International in 2004, "Alien" screenwriter Walter Hill revealed the secret of why he decided to name the ill-fated spaceship in the movie "Nostromo" (after the novel by Joseph Conrad): "No particular metaphoric idea," said Hill. "I just thought it sounded good."

"Alien: Romulus" director and co-writer Fede Álvarez had slightly more to say about the significance of "Romulus" in a new interview with SFX magazine. The main action of the film takes place on a derelict space station, the Renaissance, after it drifts into the orbit of a colony world called Jackson's Star. The Renaissance is divided into two sections: one called Romulus, the other called Remus. The names are lifted from the Roman myth of twin brothers who were raised from infancy by a she-wolf. According to the story, Romulus slew his brother, Remus, and founded the city and kingdom of Rome — named after himself, of course.

"Weyland-Yutani tends to have this inclination towards Roman mythology," Álvarez noted. "Some of their planets are named after Roman rivers and so on." (Acheron, the planet where the colony Hadley's Hope is located in "Aliens", takes its name from the river in Greek and Roman mythology that carries the souls of the dead to the underworld.) "So there's this constant connection between the company and the Roman Empire."

But there's more to "Romulus" than Weyland-Yutani fetishizing the Roman Empire. The name is a symbol of the company's obsession with xenomorphs, and it has ties to the film's core cast of characters as well.