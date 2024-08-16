Alien: Romulus Is A More Direct Sequel Than The Marketing Would Make You Think

Warning: This story has major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

The most recent chapters of the "Alien" franchise took us into the past, with "Prometheus" beginning in 2089 and lasting through 2093 and "Alien: Covenant" picking up over a decade later in 2104. That's over 20 years before "Alien" unfolds in the year 2122. However, "Alien: Romulus" breaks from the prequel timeline and jumps to a different point in the franchise. Acting as both a sequel to "Alien" and a prequel to "Aliens," the story in "Romulus" takes place 20 years after Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) first encountered a Xenomorph and 37 years before she would encounter many more of them in "Aliens."

Perhaps that's why the movie ended up being more of a direct sequel to "Alien" than the marketing would have you believe.

That's right, for the most part, the theatrical trailers for "Alien: Romulus" haven't provided any connective tissue to the original franchise. While there have been some legacy clips used to lay the historical foundation for both longtime fans of the franchise and new viewers just looking for a good sci-fi horror flick, "Romulus" has mostly been presented as a standalone story that feels like a soft reboot of the film series that began all the way back in 1979.

But the reality is that "Alien: Romulus" has much more connective tissue in the narrative than anyone previously thought, and in many ways, it feels like even more of a direct sequel than "Aliens" does — at least when it comes to the continuation of the Xenomorph mythology and the exploits of Weyland-Yutani.