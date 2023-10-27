The Big Reveal In Alien That Inspired Noah Hawley's TV Series

For those who might need a refresher, Ian Holm's Ash is just part of the crew for most of "Alien" and the audience just assumes he's human. Then, during a confrontation with Sigourney Weaver's Ripley, it's revealed that Ash was an android the whole time. It's a pretty big mind-f***, and one that makes viewers question things in a fundamental way. For as much as the Xenomorph is the big piece of iconography that sticks from the film, this moment is up there in terms of sheer impact. That being the case, it's a damn good moment to use as a touchstone for a TV show.

Ridley Scott had already been exploring the nature of AI and humanity quite a bit in "Covenant," using Michael Fassbender's dual roles as David and Walter to do so. But fear not! There will be aliens afoot, not just human-like robots. Even though the show takes place on Earth, Hawley also casually mentioned during the panel that "this show does involve creatures coming to Earth." So we've got that to look forward to, which would be a first for an official entry in the franchise. (The "Alien vs. Predator" movies are not recognized as canon.)

The cast for the show includes Sydney Chandler ("Don't Worry Darling"), Alex Lawther ("The End of the F*cking World"), Samuel Blenkin ("Black Mirror"), Essie Davis ("The Babadook"), and Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger"). Meanwhile, director Fede Alvarez ("Don't Breathe") has also wrapped filming on a new "Alien" movie, which is expected to arrive next year.

The "Alien" TV show is set to premiere on FX sometime in 2024.