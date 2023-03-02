Fede Álvarez's New Alien Movie Casts Transformers Star Isabela Merced

The newest entry into the "Alien" franchise started by Ridley Scott is coming to us from Fede Álvarez, the filmmaker who brought us 2013's "Evil Dead" and 2016's "Don't Breathe." The film, which will be released on Hulu, is set to star Cailee Spaeny ("Pacific Rim Uprising," "Bad Times at the El Royale"). Though we don't have any information yet about what role she'll play or what the story of the film is, we do know that she'll have a co-star in Isabela Merced, according to Deadline.

Merced recently co-starred as Juliet Capulet in the comedy film "Rosaline," a re-telling of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" from the perspective of Romeo's former lover. She also appeared in the 2022 remake of "Father of the Bride" with Andy Garcia, played Izabella in "Transformers: The Last Knight," and Rachel Cooper in the Netflix film "Sweet Girl" starring Jason Momoa. On top of all that, she voiced the role of Lucky Prescott in "Spirit Untamed" for DreamWorks Animation and played the eponymous character in 2019's "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."

Merced will be seen next in HBO Max's "Turtles All the Way Down," which is based on The New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by John Green. She has also been cast in Sony Pictures' "Madame Web" movie opposite Dakota Johnson.