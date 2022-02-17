Noah Hawley's Alien TV Series Will Take Place 70 Years From Now On Earth, Starts Shooting In 2023

It had previously been revealed that the show would take place on Earth and that Ripley, originally brought to life by Sigourney Weaver in director Ridley Scott's 1979 classic, would not be part of the festivities. Part of what is interesting here is that the Xenomorphs will presumably be involved — and yet, based on the franchise continuity, that doesn't seem possible. "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" served as prequels to the original film and were space-bound adventures which saw Michael Fassbender's android character, David, working his way towards creating the Xenomorph through genetic experimentation.

If indeed we are going to see fully-formed Xenomorphs in the show (and we have every reason to suspect we will), it appears the series may be destined to contradict some of the currently existing films. That is, unless Hawley manages to find a workaround. For what it's worth, Scott is on board as a producer, which might help keep things in line to some degree. Landgraf spoke a bit further on the topic, adding the following:

"I hope [the audience] will feel like it's faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise. Setting it on Earth is really interesting. We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future ... Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way."

"Alien" does not yet have a release date, but we likely won't see it until late 2023 or even 2024, given the production timeline. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details come our way.