Fargo Gets A Season 5 Renewal From FX

FX is taking is back on another trip to "Fargo" country as the anthology series is coming back for a fifth season. The network made the news official today about a year and a half after the acclaimed fourth season made it to air. Creator Noah Hawley will be back and this time, they're bringing the action back (almost) to current times with a story set in 2019 when we were all blind to the notion that a global pandemic was about to upend our way of life. Ah, we were all so young then.

This is a true story: Fargo will return for a fifth installment. pic.twitter.com/Qq7q3jPaOU — Fargo (@FargoFX) February 17, 2022

The announcement was made today but Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. While they didn't offer a full synopsis, FX released a brief logline for "Fargo" season 5 that reads, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" That couldn't possibly be more vague yet somehow kind of compelling at the same time. Schrier had this to say in a statement:

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series."

Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, also had this to add:

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

No word yet regarding who is on deck to star in the new season, though FX chief John Landgraf did confirm to Deadline that the season will take place in the "upper Midwest," though "we won't pin it down more than that."