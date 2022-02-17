Fargo Gets A Season 5 Renewal From FX
FX is taking is back on another trip to "Fargo" country as the anthology series is coming back for a fifth season. The network made the news official today about a year and a half after the acclaimed fourth season made it to air. Creator Noah Hawley will be back and this time, they're bringing the action back (almost) to current times with a story set in 2019 when we were all blind to the notion that a global pandemic was about to upend our way of life. Ah, we were all so young then.
The announcement was made today but Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. While they didn't offer a full synopsis, FX released a brief logline for "Fargo" season 5 that reads, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" That couldn't possibly be more vague yet somehow kind of compelling at the same time. Schrier had this to say in a statement:
"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series."
Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, also had this to add:
"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."
No word yet regarding who is on deck to star in the new season, though FX chief John Landgraf did confirm to Deadline that the season will take place in the "upper Midwest," though "we won't pin it down more than that."
Noah Hawley is good for business
One of the bigger takeaways here is that FX is staying in the Noah Hawley business, and business is good. Hawley is become one heck of a reliable creator (on TV anyway) and the network seems to have no desire to let him go. Aside from "Fargo," he created the offbeat Marvel series "Legion" and is currently working on the "Alien" TV show that Ridley Scott will produce. Per Deadline, Hawley will shoot "Fargo" before "Alien" starts to roll this winter.
Hawley has done some movie work including "Lucy in the Sky," which he directed. Sadly, the movie failed to catch on. He also was hired to pen a new "Star Trek" movie at one point that never quite materialized, and he was working on a standalone "Doctor Doom" movie before the Disney/Fox merger happened. For some reason, TV seems to work for the man whereas movies haven't quite caught on. In the end, it works out better for FX.
"Fargo" season 5 does not yet have a release date set. The previous four seasons are currently streaming on Hulu.