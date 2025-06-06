Thanks To Predator: Killer Of Killers, Another Actor Now Has Faced A Predator, Alien, And Terminator

Of course, this being a literal matter of trivia, things have tended to get a little trivial. Paxton's claim to being killed by all three creatures has been relitigated, with some folks saying that while he was indeed devoured by Xenomorphs and slaughtered by a Yautja, his L.A. street punk from "The Terminator" was merely assaulted and injured by the T-800, with his death unconfirmed. Meanwhile, those who make a case against Henriksen's claim point out that, while he was certainly mowed down by a T-800 and stabbed by a Yautja, his synthetic (or artificial person) Bishop was merely shut down in a state of disrepair by Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and not officially killed by a Xenomorph. In this vein, it's highly likely that some folks will point at the death of Hicks (Biehn) in "Alien 3" being solely due to his impalement and crushing by a support beam upon crashing on the planet of Fiorina 161 in "Alien 3," and not by an Alien proper.

Being a much more charitable fellow, I say that, given how all three actors have just one ambiguous death-by-creature in their roster, that puts them on equal footing, and they should all be allowed to claim the title. Yet in the interest of friendly competition, I'd also argue that Biehn should be ranked first amongst them. After all, his Kyle Reese is most certainly killed by taking so much damage from the T-800 in "The Terminator," enough that he'd have perished even if he hadn't sacrificed himself to blow it into pieces. His Air Force ace is unequivocally killed by a Predator's insidious plasma-tentacle air-to-air weapon in "Killer of Killers." And although Hicks died due to complications from his cryopod crashing, the entire reason his pod was ejected was because of a face hugger starting a fire onboard the Sulaco. Bishop could've been repaired, and the L.A. street punk could've gone to the hospital; we don't know for sure. In the case of Biehn's three characters, however, dead is dead.

I salute them and the actor who plays them, for they shall now be remembered fondly, both in cinematic history and especially in bar trivia games for decades to follow.