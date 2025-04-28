Ian McDiarmid Reveals Details About Canceled Palpatine-Focused Star Wars Series
Every corner of the internet had their say when "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" came out, with some voices louder than others. This past weekend made it clear that, despite all of the mockery surrounding the third chapter of George Lucas' prequel trilogy, a whole lot of people were more than happy to see it in theaters again to celebrate the film's 20-year anniversary. Some of the most diehard "Star Wars" fans seem to forget that an entire generation grew up with the prequels in the same manner as the original trilogy.
Watching "Revenge of the Sith" in a theater made me feel like a kid again. I was able to recognize the film's noticeable shortcomings (such as its wonky compositing and awkward line deliveries), while still recognizing the very present heart and emotion at the center of it all. Its blemishes strangely make it more endearing. You can't mistake this movie as anything other than the film Lucas wanted to make from the beginning, a Greek tragedy for children complimented by the operatic highs of John Williams' music. If we're talking about the performance that makes the greatest impact, though, it's Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid as the one and only Emperor Sheev Palpatine.
Though the feared head of the Galactic Empire was initially played by Marjorie Eaton and Clive Revill in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," it was McDiarmid's turn in "Return of the Jedi" that really made the franchise's overarching antagonist an all-timer movie villain. The dreaded Sith Lord has been present across various mediums of "Star Wars" lore with plenty of voice actors taking turns, but nothing beats the tonal balance of quietly menacing political schemer and scenery chewing monster McDiarmid displays in "Revenge of the Sith."
So yeah, given how it's not at all uncommon for characters in the "Star Wars" universe to get their own shows, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Palpatine nearly received one of his own.
The series would have likely focused on Palpatine's ties to Darth Plagueis the Wise
When McDiarmid was interviewed by Variety for the 20th anniversary of "Revenge of the Sith," he elaborated on the good times had playing the mastermind behind Anakin Skywalker's turn from good to evil. When asked if he could shine a light on any details regarding the un-produced television show, McDiarmid indicated that it likely would have involved Palpatine's apprenticeship with Darth Plagueis the Wise, but didn't exactly know more than that:
"It's fairly obvious that my character murdered Plagueis on his road to becoming Palpatine. But beyond that, no. With George, you didn't discuss anything really. You turn up and you shoot. These films take a long time to make and the pressure is intense for many reasons; of course, George was at the forefront of all of that. So he had all of that to think about day by day. He takes a good deal of trouble over casting; but, once he's cast, then he likes the actors to get on with it."
It wouldn't be that surprising to see McDiarmid return, as he's played the infamous Sith Lord for the better part of 42 years now. The character has made appearances in just about every "Star Wars" television show, barring the more grounded "Andor." And then there's that whole thing with Palpatine's baffling return in "The Rise of Skywalker" as an attempt to push all of the nostalgia buttons.
With all that in mind, it's interesting how little we know of the dreaded history of Darth Sidious prior to the events of "The Phantom Menace." Mystery isn't entirely a bad thing, but it's no wonder why the basis for a TV show would be built upon one of the best scenes in "Revenge of the Sith," where Palpatine recounts the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise, a Sith Lord who was able to contort midi-chlorians in order to prevent death. It's a haunting sequence where the thin veneer between Chancellor and Sith begins breaking down. Palpatine only has a few opportunities to plant his seeds in young Skywalker's mind, and McDiarmid does an excellent job of talking about everything while, technically, refusing to name his role in Plagueis' demise.
The Acolyte gave Darth Plagueis his first screen appearance
For those that would have wanted a Darth Sidious/Palpatine television series, "The Acolyte" is both a blessing and a curse. It's a flawed show, no doubt, but it presented some interesting ideas about the myths surrounding what it means to join the dark side. At the end of the season, a mysterious robed figure hiding in a cave is revealed to be none other than Darth Plagueis, marking his first live-action appearance in the "Star Wars" franchise.
Given "The Acolyte" takes place 90 years before "The Phantom Menace," that little tease presented an opportunity to explore a figure we've only really learned about through James Luceno's since de-canonized novel, "Star Wars: Darth Plagueis." Chances are that it likely would have brought in Palpatine at some point as an apprentice, but the show's unfortunate cancellation leaves that plot thread up in the air for the time being. I wouldn't worry too much though; if there's one thing you can count on with "Star Wars," it's every time gap between stories being filled in with as much detail as possible through outlets like video games, novels, or comic books. Palpatine will return again ... somehow.
"Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" is now playing in theaters nationwide.