Ian McDiarmid Reveals Details About Canceled Palpatine-Focused Star Wars Series

Every corner of the internet had their say when "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" came out, with some voices louder than others. This past weekend made it clear that, despite all of the mockery surrounding the third chapter of George Lucas' prequel trilogy, a whole lot of people were more than happy to see it in theaters again to celebrate the film's 20-year anniversary. Some of the most diehard "Star Wars" fans seem to forget that an entire generation grew up with the prequels in the same manner as the original trilogy.

Watching "Revenge of the Sith" in a theater made me feel like a kid again. I was able to recognize the film's noticeable shortcomings (such as its wonky compositing and awkward line deliveries), while still recognizing the very present heart and emotion at the center of it all. Its blemishes strangely make it more endearing. You can't mistake this movie as anything other than the film Lucas wanted to make from the beginning, a Greek tragedy for children complimented by the operatic highs of John Williams' music. If we're talking about the performance that makes the greatest impact, though, it's Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid as the one and only Emperor Sheev Palpatine.

Though the feared head of the Galactic Empire was initially played by Marjorie Eaton and Clive Revill in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," it was McDiarmid's turn in "Return of the Jedi" that really made the franchise's overarching antagonist an all-timer movie villain. The dreaded Sith Lord has been present across various mediums of "Star Wars" lore with plenty of voice actors taking turns, but nothing beats the tonal balance of quietly menacing political schemer and scenery chewing monster McDiarmid displays in "Revenge of the Sith."

So yeah, given how it's not at all uncommon for characters in the "Star Wars" universe to get their own shows, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Palpatine nearly received one of his own.