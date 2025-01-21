Star Wars: How Did Palpatine Survive After Return Of The Jedi?

Call him Palpatine. Call him Darth Sidious. Call him the Emperor. At the end of the day, in the "Star Wars" galaxy, it all ultimately means the same thing. These many names lead us to the same, evil presence, played most famously by Ian McDiarmid in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" and the prequel trilogy. While he's not the only actor to bring Palpatine to life over the years, he's probably the one most associated with the Sith mastermind who brought down the Old Republic.

Palpatine is such a villainous mastermind that he was even able to cheat death. Darth Vader ended up turning on his former master at the end of "Return of the Jedi," tossing him into the depths of the second Death Star before it was destroyed by the Rebels' fleet. The Emperor was dead and the galaxy was free of the Empire's reign. Sort of. The remnants of the Empire remained as the New Republic was formed, but the important thing was that the leader of the organization was (seemingly) dead.

However, as we would learn in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," Palpatine returned from the dead somehow to try and reclaim the galaxy. He was ultimately thwarted by Rey (Daisy Ridley), who was revealed to be his granddaughter. However, even though this was a massive plot point in the film, Palpatine's return wasn't explained all that well.

So, how exactly did Palpatine survive? There is an answer in the official "Star Wars" canon, but it's a little complicated. Even so, we're going to get to the bottom of it. Let's dive in.