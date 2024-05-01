The Bad Batch Series Finale Explained: A Star Wars Era Concludes

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 15, "The Cavalry Has Arrived."

"The Cavalry Has Arrived" is a fitting title for the end of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," the animated series that was as much a continuation of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" as it was its own distinct show. Revolving around the genetically altered Clone Force 99, as first introduced in "The Clone Wars," "The Bad Batch" spent three seasons offering us a window into the plight of clones in the days and years following the creation of the Empire and how these particular clones were able to carve their niche in the galaxy. One of the key motivators for this group of former Republic special forces is Omega. She's a special clone and vital to the Emperor's plans to clone himself should something happen to him. Her blood seems to be the only sample the Empire has found that replicates midi-chlorians, so they need her to be the binding agent, tying the entire show into Palpatine's struggles that thread through "The Mandalorian" and culminate in the events of "The Rise of Skywalker."

Throughout the show, the Bad Batch has learned to be a family rather than a group of soldiers, and every member of the group has spent time playing father to Omega — none more so than Hunter, the leader of the pack. Season 2 ended on a brutal cliffhanger, with Omega caught by the villainous Dr. Hemlock, who takes her to his top-secret hideout on Mount Tantiss. As such, season 3 has been devoted to that final conflict, with everyone struggling for custody of Omega as she's relentlessly pursued (and eventually recaptured) by the Imperials.