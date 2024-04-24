Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Looks To Payoff A Dangling Clone Wars Plot Thread

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 14, "Flash Strike."

"Flash Strike," the penultimate episode of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," features a thrilling infiltration of Mt. Tantiss. The Bad Batch finally located the Empire's top-secret facility at the very end of last week's episode, "Into the Breach," and is working to rescue Omega. For her part, Omega is trying to save all of the kids being experimented on by the Imperial scientists. Together, they're opposed by the full force of the Empire's might that Dr. Hemlock can bring to bear.

As Omega roams around Mt. Tantiss, however, she makes a startling discovery, giving her an idea for a plan to help her and the others escape. Elsewhere, the Bad Batch does their best to fight their way into the facility, while the former-Admiral Rampart does his best to sow division amongst the group, hoping he can get Crosshair to switch back to Team Empire.

The episode is essentially a thrilling action-adventure sequence and its title is apt. This is definitely the Bad Batch launching a desperate flash strike, knowing this could be their one and only chance to save Omega. Various twists, turns, and betrayals ensure (many of which have been hinted at since the first episode of the season), and it all builds to a fever pitch before leaving us to await next week's series finale.

But it also promises to close a dangling plot thread that's been left open for years.