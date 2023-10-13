Star Wars Fans Were Convinced That Ahsoka Would Have A Deadly Fate

Perhaps the biggest obstacle prequel-era "Star Wars" storytelling has always had to deal with is that it has a fixed outcome. At worst, it's led to stuff like "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which ends with Obi-Wan just sort of ... awkwardly letting Darth Vader go after defeating him in combat because the plot said so. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Ahsoka Tano, a character who's successfully cheated death more often than a protagonist in a "Final Destination" film, yet never in a way that strains credulity or feels unearned. Even so, it's difficult to recall a time when "Star Wars" fans weren't predicting her imminent demise.

In point of fact, from the moment a wide-eyed Ahsoka showed up proclaiming herself Anakin Skywalker's new Padawan in the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" film (much to Anakin's confusion and, amusingly, that of director Dave Filoni), she's always seemed to have a target on her back. During Vanity Fair's 2020 oral history about the character, a group that included Ahsoka voice actor Ashley Eckstein and E.K. Johnston — author of "Ahsoka," the 2016 novel that fills in the blank spaces in Miss Tano's backstory — confessed that they, too, were constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop.

"It was terrifying," said Johnston. "Yeah, you don't want to fall in love [with her] [...] Ahsoka keeps running off into danger." She cited one particular episode from early on in the "Clone Wars" show's run where Ahsoka charges in alone to face General Grievous (a villain who we know won't die until much later). "You're just like, 'No! Please, someone, protect this child!' And, of course, she can take care of herself, and she gets better and better at it as the series progresses. But, it's definitely that level of, 'Please don't hurt me!'"