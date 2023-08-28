Star Wars Maestro Dave Filoni Had A Hilarious Reaction To George Lucas Introducing Ahsoka

George Lucas has never been very concerned about canon, or what other people think of his movies. Instead, when it came to "Star Wars," Lucas acted like any good Game Master and followed only one rule from the very beginning — the rule of cool.

Whether it was retconning Luke and Leia's kiss into an innocent sibling bond, or endlessly tinkering with the original trilogy until he arrived at his final vision for the franchise with the Maclunkey cut, Lucas always chose the cooler idea over consistency in the universe. And, of course, let's not forget Lucas' biggest retcon: making Darth Vader Luke's father.

This is an approach Lucas kept going into "The Clone Wars." The retired filmmaker would constantly drop in on the writers with ideas for things he thought sounded cool and left it for them to figure out how to implement, like Maul being alive despite his rather irreversible death in "The Phantom Menace."

Possibly the biggest retcon in "The Clone Wars" was Ahsoka, a character George Lucas kind of came up with despite never mentioning Anakin had a padawan before. Speaking with Rebel Force Radio, Dave Filoni once talked about the moment Lucas came up with what he described as a "pretty big bump in the road." "I remember saying to George I said, 'Well, you know, Anakin doesn't have a Padawan,'" Filoni said, adding: