Ahsoka Tano's Relationship With Anakin Skywalker Explained
It's almost difficult to remember now, but one of the most iconic characters in all of "Star Wars" didn't necessarily start out that way. Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano made her first appearance amid the decidedly mixed reception of 2008's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film. Undeterred by this setback (because when has that ever stopped this franchise before?), Dave Filoni and George Lucas forged ahead with the spin-off series that finally convinced fans to come around and accept Ahsoka as an exciting new addition to the canon. In many ways, her own journey parallels the rehabilitation of Anakin Skywalker himself — both in-universe, as Darth Vader ultimately restored balance to the Force with his sacrifice, and among fans who've done a complete 180-degree turn on Hayden Christensen's portrayal of the fallen Jedi Knight (helped in large part by voice actor Matt Lanter's performance as Anakin).
That's only one of the many reasons why the dynamic and relationship between Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano, as depicted in "The Clone Wars" series and revisited in "Star Wars Rebels," proved to be so fascinating. With the "Ahsoka" Disney+ series now giving the title character a much bigger spotlight in live action, it only feels right to look back at "Star Wars" history to fully appreciate the highs, lows, and unforgettable moments that the master and apprentice shared over the course of several turbulent and unpredictable years. With Christensen confirmed to be appearing in some form in "Ahsoka," fans will soon be in for a stark reminder of everything they've been through together. So what better time to take a deep-dive into the past and fully explore what went down between Ahsoka and Anakin?
Humble beginnings
Who knew that one of the most important character pairings in franchise history would take its first steps in the misbegotten "The Clone Wars" animated feature film? While Ahsoka failed to win over many fans in her first appearance, the eager apprentice would greatly benefit from the sharp writing and ample screen time prevalent throughout the spin-off series to become an integral member of the cast and a genuine fan-favorite character. Under the oftentimes reckless tutelage of her master, Anakin Skywalker, the two carved a path through the raging Clone Wars on countless adventures, along with fellow Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and legions of Clone troopers (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker).
Looking back, it's startling to realize just how far the pair have come. Her early years training under Anakin were much more antagonistic than some fans may remember, with Anakin chafing at the responsibility of taking on an apprentice of his own. Initially unimpressed by young Ahsoka's brash and "snippy" demeanor (which goes a long way towards explaining that rather odd nickname of his), he obviously failed to recognize many of the same qualities of stubbornness and rebelliousness that he himself so famously possessed. Of course, those similarities would only bring them closer together.
Proving her worth multiple times in the early seasons of "The Clone Wars" — highlights include receiving her first command assignment in season 1's "Storm Over Ryloth" and recovering her pickpocketed lightsaber in season 2's "Lightsaber Lost" — helps shift their dynamic onto much more equal footing and eventually results in more of a parental bond. And just when it seemed she was about to take her place as a full-fledged Jedi in her own right, Ahsoka left the Order entirely. Consider this the key turning point for both characters.
Fall of the Jedi
Good things don't last forever, which Ahsoka and Anakin had to learn in the hardest way imaginable. After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka embarked on a quest to figure out her place in the galaxy on her own. Both characters dealt with this separation very differently, as the growing influence of the Dark Side on a guilt-ridden Anakin only manifested in deeper and more disturbing ways. Serving as mirrors of one another, Ahsoka represents the potential for good that her former Master is capable of ... along with the rebellious streak and penchant for rule-breaking that makes Anakin such an ideal mark for the Sith to exploit.
The final season of "The Clone Wars" ends with a stretch of episodes that shifts perspective away from Anakin and Obi-Wan and much more towards Ahsoka, depicting her as a fearless and effective leader who nonetheless loses heart when she hears about Anakin's betrayal and fall to the Dark Side from afar. "Rebels" picks up on this thread many years later, as Ahsoka is plagued by rumors of the sinister threat of Darth Vader and her own feelings of shame over what Anakin has become. Where once there was genuine warmth and love between them, it had been replaced by hatred, pain, and anger.
But over the course of her adventures with Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and the rest of Phoenix Squadron, fate provides one last confrontation between Ahsoka and the Jedi formerly known as Anakin. In one of the standout moments from the entire series, the two cross lightsabers in a duel for the ages. But as the Sith temple around them crumbles to pieces, Ahsoka makes the fateful choice to stand by her old Master and bring her arc full circle.
Looking ahead
With the release of "Ahsoka," despite taking place well after the fall of the Empire and the death of Darth Vader, it's clear that there remains some unfinished business between Ahsoka and Anakin. The buzzy trailer name-drops Anakin on multiple occasions and hints at flashbacks set during the events of "The Clone Wars," and it sets up the possibility of Anakin reappearing to Ahsoka in the form of a Force Ghost. But we never did get to see how Anakin's turn back to the light in his final moments affected the former apprentice's perception of her old master ... if at all. Perhaps we're about to find out.
As satisfying as her final confrontation with Vader in "Rebels" was, Anakin's redemption remains the one missing piece in his relationship with Ahsoka. Since she couldn't hang around during the events of "Return of the Jedi" for obvious reasons, "Ahsoka" provides the perfect opportunity to explore the complicated emotions that she almost certainly has about the reign of terror he spearheaded as Darth Vader. The main storyline focusing on Grand Admiral Thrawn will naturally take up the bulk of the season's attention, but there should be plenty of room for this key emotional subplot to bring resolution to one of the best character pairings the franchise has ever seen.
Thanks to the efforts of "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," the Ahsoka/Anakin dynamic continues to pack a punch to this day. "Ahsoka" might very well be Lucasfilm's best and last chance to add one more crucial layer to their relationship. For now, only the Force knows what might happen between them.