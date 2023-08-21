Ahsoka Tano's Relationship With Anakin Skywalker Explained

Who knew that one of the most important character pairings in franchise history would take its first steps in the misbegotten "The Clone Wars" animated feature film? While Ahsoka failed to win over many fans in her first appearance, the eager apprentice would greatly benefit from the sharp writing and ample screen time prevalent throughout the spin-off series to become an integral member of the cast and a genuine fan-favorite character. Under the oftentimes reckless tutelage of her master, Anakin Skywalker, the two carved a path through the raging Clone Wars on countless adventures, along with fellow Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and legions of Clone troopers (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker).

Looking back, it's startling to realize just how far the pair have come. Her early years training under Anakin were much more antagonistic than some fans may remember, with Anakin chafing at the responsibility of taking on an apprentice of his own. Initially unimpressed by young Ahsoka's brash and "snippy" demeanor (which goes a long way towards explaining that rather odd nickname of his), he obviously failed to recognize many of the same qualities of stubbornness and rebelliousness that he himself so famously possessed. Of course, those similarities would only bring them closer together.

Proving her worth multiple times in the early seasons of "The Clone Wars" — highlights include receiving her first command assignment in season 1's "Storm Over Ryloth" and recovering her pickpocketed lightsaber in season 2's "Lightsaber Lost" — helps shift their dynamic onto much more equal footing and eventually results in more of a parental bond. And just when it seemed she was about to take her place as a full-fledged Jedi in her own right, Ahsoka left the Order entirely. Consider this the key turning point for both characters.