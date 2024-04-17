Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 13 Calls Back To Hitchcock Thrillers And Classic Cinema

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 13, "Into the Breach."

From the very beginning, "Star Wars" has been a smorgasbord of film influences and references. George Lucas cited John Ford and Akira Kurosawa films as chief inspirations for "A New Hope." In fact, here at /Film (and StarWars.com before that), I've written hundreds of articles about the cinematic influences behind "Star Wars."

The latest episode of "The Bad Batch" is no exception. As the Bad Batch further pursues a path to the secret Imperial science facility on Mount Tantiss where Omega is being held, they lead a daring mission to an orbital platform at Coruscant to get the coordinates and affect their rescue. Meanwhile, Omega is held inside a child prison with other gifted kids who are being experimented on. Be that as it may, she knows her brothers are coming for her, and she needs to find a way for all of the captive kids to escape as well. As there are only two episodes left in the series after this, everything promises to build to an explosive finale and there is no indication how things will end.

One thing's for sure, though: the creatives behind "The Bad Batch" are fluent in classic film.