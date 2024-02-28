Can The Bad Batch Trust Crosshair? Breaking Down One Messy Star Wars Relationship

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 4, "A Different Approach."

The original lineup of the Bad Batch consisted of four core members of "Experimental unit Clone Force 99": Hunter, the leader; Wrecker, the muscle; Tech, the brains; and Crosshair, the sharpshooter. They did several missions together throughout the Clone Wars and were a tight-knit team based on the planet Kamino. That all changed, though, when the newly-declared Emperor issued Order 66. Most folks familiar with "Star Wars" are also familiar with the order Palpatine gave the Clone Army to kill the Jedi. The Bad Batch was on the planet Kaller — as depicted in the first episode of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" — when the order came in, and it caused a rift in the group. Hunter, Tech, and Wrecker seemed virtually unaffected by the inhibitor chips that caused compliance with Order 66 and had no interest in assassinating Jedi Padawan Caleb Dume (who would grow up into the cowboy Jedi Kanan Jarrus) and let the kid go. Unfortunately, Crosshair felt differently about the situation and believed that good soldiers should follow orders (although he was unsuccessful in countermanding Hunter's orders to save the young Jedi).

Suspicion grew in the group as they were tested by Grand Moff Tarkin, and when it came time to part ways with the Empire, Crosshair stayed with them while the rest of the Batch took off with Omega in tow. Then, we were treated to two seasons of Crosshair working as a stooge for the Empire, trying to hunt down and kill his former teammates. The latest episode of "The Bad Batch" finally brings Crosshair back into the fold with the rest of the team, which begs the question: can they trust him after all this time?