Can The Bad Batch Trust Crosshair? Breaking Down One Messy Star Wars Relationship
This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 4, "A Different Approach."
The original lineup of the Bad Batch consisted of four core members of "Experimental unit Clone Force 99": Hunter, the leader; Wrecker, the muscle; Tech, the brains; and Crosshair, the sharpshooter. They did several missions together throughout the Clone Wars and were a tight-knit team based on the planet Kamino. That all changed, though, when the newly-declared Emperor issued Order 66. Most folks familiar with "Star Wars" are also familiar with the order Palpatine gave the Clone Army to kill the Jedi. The Bad Batch was on the planet Kaller — as depicted in the first episode of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" — when the order came in, and it caused a rift in the group. Hunter, Tech, and Wrecker seemed virtually unaffected by the inhibitor chips that caused compliance with Order 66 and had no interest in assassinating Jedi Padawan Caleb Dume (who would grow up into the cowboy Jedi Kanan Jarrus) and let the kid go. Unfortunately, Crosshair felt differently about the situation and believed that good soldiers should follow orders (although he was unsuccessful in countermanding Hunter's orders to save the young Jedi).
Suspicion grew in the group as they were tested by Grand Moff Tarkin, and when it came time to part ways with the Empire, Crosshair stayed with them while the rest of the Batch took off with Omega in tow. Then, we were treated to two seasons of Crosshair working as a stooge for the Empire, trying to hunt down and kill his former teammates. The latest episode of "The Bad Batch" finally brings Crosshair back into the fold with the rest of the team, which begs the question: can they trust him after all this time?
The inhibitor chip
One of the most shocking revelations in earlier seasons of "The Bad Batch" came when Crosshair revealed that he still had tried to hunt down the Bad Batch even though his inhibitor chip had already been removed. The others — especially Omega — were convinced that they simply needed to remove his inhibitor chip and they would be able to trust him again and get their old friend back. That wasn't going to be so easy if there was no inhibitor chip to take out. He was acting based on his own convictions and hunting his friends and brothers down anyway.
So, what were his motives? Was it just obedience to the Empire? Was it a hatred of his brothers? The answer hasn't really yet been explored, but at the end of the second season, Crosshair was captured and sent to Mount Tantiss as an enemy of the Empire (one who's perfect for being experimented on). He wasn't the only one, though. Many Clones were sent there, along with Omega.
What is the Empire planning? The three-part "Bad Batch" season 3 premiere revealed that the Clones are being scanned repeatedly for their ability to reproduce M-counts — short for midi-chlorians. Crosshair, rotting in prison, seemed to be useless on that front.
The capture and escape
Omega, perhaps the most naive and faithfully trusting member of the Bad Batch family, never had any doubts that Crosshair could be trusted and that he needed her help to escape Mount Tantiss. In the season 3 premiere episodes, she refused to leave him behind and trusted that he would do the same for her, even though he'd already repeatedly proved he wouldn't and said as much in these episodes. But they escaped together nonetheless because of Omega's obstinance and goodwill.
The title of this week's episode, "A Different Approach," really refers to the fact that Omega would like to continue their escape without killing everyone, even though that is exactly what Crosshair would do. When you're a sniper, every problem seems easily solved with a blaster bolt. So much of his old programming and instincts to kill are still so heavily ingrained in him that it's difficult even for Omega to completely trust him on this endeavor.
Family reunion
The episode ends with the reunion we've been waiting for, with Omega, Hunter, and Wrecker back together again. But this time, Omega has Crosshair with her. As the rest of the season plays out, how much trust should Hunter and the gang put in Crosshair? He turned on them for dubious reasons and worked for the Empire, even though he wasn't under the influence of his inhibitor chip. They have every reason to suspect him of being a plant for the Empire, especially with him arriving in a stolen ship with Omega of all people. From their perspective, the whole thing with Crosshair could be a setup. And even if he's on the level and they have no reason to distrust him, there is still going to be a lot of work that needs to be done to repair their relationship. That broken trust isn't going to mend easily, especially given how many times he opposed them and tried to kill them.
Omega seems to think he should be welcomed back with open arms with no love lost between them. That might work for a very trusting kid, but will soldiers suffering from PTSD and the fallout from the war be able to set aside those traumas? I think the creative team behind "The Bad Batch" is wise enough to explore the intricacies of that psychology and those two differing paths to forgiveness. It's not something Crosshair is owed, but it will be fascinating to see if he earns it.
New episodes of the final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.