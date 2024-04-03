How Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Is Setting Up Grogu In The Mandalorian

What does Dr. Hemlock show Emerie that forces her to rethink her place? Children, stolen from various parts of the Empire. There are three kids — though a fourth is added to their ranks later in the episode — who are all given numbers. They are pretty normal kids for an Ikotchi, a Mirialan, and a Pantoran, and they just want to go home. One of them even pleads with Emerie to help her get home like Nala Se promised. Another one of the kids attempts an escape but is captured and sent to solitary confinement.

Dr. Hemlock assures Emerie that this is all fine and does his best to dehumanize the kids and refer to them as subjects. Nevertheless, something about this seems to crack Emerie's facade.

What do these kids all have in common? All of them have high midi-chlorian counts or M-counts and none of them have trained to become Jedi.

Hemlock needs to transfer their midi-chlorians into a new host without degradation. With Omega having a low M-count, Hemlock wants to take the bonding agents in her blood that prevent the M-count degradation and add it to the high M-counts of these kids. Presumably, he and his team will combine all of that into the Palpatine clones they will eventually be working on.