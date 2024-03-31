What Is M-Count In Star Wars? The Terminology Explained

The third and final season of "The Bad Batch" focuses on the intriguing mystery of why the Empire is so obsessed with something they call "M-Count" and how the clone Omega figures into their plan. Particularly strange is seeing this concept so integral to the show when, once upon a time, it was fans' the most maligned canon addition. Out of the many alien concepts in "Star Wars," and all the things George Lucas came up with — from the Jedi to the Wookies and lightsabers — midi-chlorians remains the most contentious. They are intelligent, microscopic life forms residing within the cells of every living organism in the universe.

It is the midi-chlorians that channel the Force, and allow their host access to it. Because midi-chlorians spring from, and are connected to the Wellspring of Life from which all life and the Force itself comes from, midi-chlorians are believed to be capable of creating life — or so Darth Sidious said his master believed in one of the best scenes in the entire "Star Wars" franchise.

Blood tests can estimate the number of midi-chlorians within a being's cells, a test that was used to determine an individual's potential in the Force during the Republic era before the Jedi Order kidnapped children and forced them to become one of them. This was once controversial, but now is the key to Disney-era "Star Wars."