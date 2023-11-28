George Lucas' Most Controversial Addition To The Star Wars Prequels Was There The Whole Time

George Lucas has often talked about his interest in the idea that there are more microorganisms inside of a human than there are human cells. And it was this interest in mitochondria and other organisms that influenced the creation of the Force in his mind. Going back to early story notes for "A New Hope" and transcripts of conversations Lucas had to unify the mythology amongst his crew, you can see it. Tucked away in JW Rinzler's brilliant and exhaustive tome "The Making of Star Wars," there's a small aside with Lucas talking about the mysteries of the Force in the mid-1970s and it is very much in line with Dave Filoni's Bruce Lee explanation:

"It is said that certain creatures are born with a higher awareness of the Force than humans. Their brains are different; they have more midi-chlorians in their cells. The Force is a perception of the reality that exists around us. You have to come to learn it. It's not something you just get [...] The Force is always there, however. Anyone who studied it and worked hard could learn it, but you would have to do it on your own."

Lucas later added that "Midi-chlorians were a loose depiction of mitochondria, which are necessary components for cells to divide. They probably had something — which will come out someday — to do with the beginnings of life and how one cell decided to become two cells with a little help from this other little creature who came in, without whom life could not exist. And it's really a way of saying we have hundreds of little creatures who live on us, and without them, we all would die."

Though there were some reports that Lucas had the transcript of his notes changed to reflect the inclusion of midi-chlorians, even the original trilogy DVD commentaries have Lucas hinting that he had considered including them as far back as "A New Hope" (although the idea wouldn't officially debut until 1999).