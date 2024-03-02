Every Actor Who's Played Emperor Palpatine In Star Wars Movies & TV

In George Lucas' 1977 sci-fi flick "Star Wars," there is a scene wherein a cadre of Nazi-like bad guys, in the employ of the evil Empire, gather around a boardroom table and mention that the mysterious off-screen Emperor has dissolved the senate and taken absolute control. The military generals are outraged, wondering how the Empire might survive without a bureaucracy in place. In Irvin Kirshner's 1980 sequel "The Empire Strikes Back," it's established that Darth Vader (David Prowse), a mysterious masked warlock, was actually the Emperor's right-hand man, indicating that the Emperor retains control of the Empire through the sheer force of his villainy.

In "The Empire Strikes Back," the Emperor appeared in holographic form to have a powwow with Darth Vader and plan his next move. In the original cut of the movie, the Emperor was played on screen by actress Marjorie Eaton, outfitted with eerie, alien eyeballs. Eaton was a long-working character performer in Hollywood, and Kirshner merely needed someone willing to provide a threatening face. The Emperor was voiced by prolific New Zealand actor Clive Revill.

In Richard Marquand's 1983 follow-up "Return of the Jedi," the Emperor returned, but this time played (and voiced) by British actor Ian McDiarmid. McDiarmid would go on to play the Emperor — later named on screen as Palpatine — in five additional "Star Wars" movies, most recently in J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

In all the re-releases of "Empire" after 1997, new footage of McDiarmid would replace the Eaton/Revill scenes.

But these three actors are only a few of the many who have played Palpatine. Indeed, if one counts "Star Wars" TV shows and video games, Palpatine has been played by eight different actors.