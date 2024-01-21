One Palpatine Moment In Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Had Ian McDiarmid In 'Total Shock'

There were a lot of surprises in the "Star Wars" prequels, perhaps the biggest of which was the sheer extent of Palpatine's machinations. We knew he was evil and powerful, sure, but we didn't know he'd ever been called Darth Sidious, and we certainly didn't know he'd been the Chancellor of the Galactic Republic. The Palpatine of the prequel trilogy operates right under the Jedis' noses for three movies straight, scheming his way into a dictatorship with barely any hitches in his plans.

It's a different approach from how the original trilogy shrouded Palpatine in mystery. Even by the time Vader was chucking him off that shaft at the end of "Return of the Jedi," we still didn't know much about the character. If you're being critical, you can say the prequels' portrayal of him was a bad choice that made the Jedi seem like buffoons and took away the Emperor's mystique. If you're being nice, you can say this choice really helped emphasize just how cunning and scary the Emperor is.

The other thing the prequels did to make Palpatine extra scary was to let him be surprisingly adept at a lightsaber. To younger viewers, it might have seemed expected that he would be a great swordsman capable of holding his own with multiple Jedis at once. But for those who grew up watching the original trilogy, where the older Jedis and Siths barely bothered with lightsabers at all, Palpatine's lightsaber prowess was definitely jarring.

This was especially true for Ian McDiarmid himself, who's now played the character across all three trilogies in the Skywalker Saga. "It was a total shock," he said in a 2005 interview with Empire Magazine. "I had imagined that all his power was in his brain and in his fingers."