Why The Original Actor Who Played Hicks In James Cameron's Aliens Was Fired & Replaced

To industry outsiders, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' recent decision to add a Best Casting category seemed an odd choice. Though the casting process isn't necessarily a mystery to most people, if they've ever experienced it firsthand it was probably auditioning for a school or local play. In these cases, they're auditioning for the director, maybe the writer, and possibly a producer. There is no casting person present.

Obviously, anyone who's ever watched a movie has surely become accustomed to seeing a casting credit during the opening credits, but how many people bother to Google the details of how casting on a feature film works? It's not just a question of fit. It can get awfully political if an agent attempts to force an up-and-coming actor into a production, and has the leverage to do so because they represent bigger names. A whole host of factors can come into play when, ideally, you're just trying to slot the perfect actor into the right part, while making sure they have a decent onscreen rapport with their co-stars.

And what happens when an actor has to suddenly drop out of a production? Sometimes, you start shooting a movie and realize you've made a mistake (see — or, rather, don't see — Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly in "Back to the Future," or Stuart Townsend as Aragorn in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy). Other times, life gets in the way.

In the case of Michael Biehn landing the role of Hicks in James Cameron's "Aliens," the guy ahead of him lost his part due to the long arm of the law.