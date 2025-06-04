Why Ridley Scott Will Never Direct Another Alien Movie

Even though many other directors and writers have put their spin on the "Alien" universe, no one has more authorial claim to it than Ridley Scott. He's the man who started it all back in 1979, and he's returned to the "Alien" franchise on several occasions, each time bolstering it with new lore, stylish filmmaking, and a fresh wave of fan excitement.

Now, though, it sounds like Scott is officially done with "Alien," and it's easy to see why. At 87 years old, he's a true elder statesman in Hollywood, and while he hasn't slowed down a lick over the last several years (quite the contrary, in fact), a man with so many movies he wants to make inevitably has to make some tough choices. When it comes to "Alien," Scott seems happy with what he's done and where the franchise appears to be going.

"I think I felt it was deadened after four," Scott said in an interview with Screen Rant, referring to 1997's oft-maligned "Alien: Resurrection," which laid things to rest for a while. "A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,'" [and wrote] 'Prometheus' from scratch — a blank sheet of paper." That film received somewhat mixed reviews upon release, but it's grown steadily in popularity ever since. "The audience really wanted more," Scott continued. "No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] 'Alien: Covenant,' and it worked too."

Now, though, he seems ready to let the franchise go.