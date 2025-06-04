Why Ridley Scott Will Never Direct Another Alien Movie
Even though many other directors and writers have put their spin on the "Alien" universe, no one has more authorial claim to it than Ridley Scott. He's the man who started it all back in 1979, and he's returned to the "Alien" franchise on several occasions, each time bolstering it with new lore, stylish filmmaking, and a fresh wave of fan excitement.
Now, though, it sounds like Scott is officially done with "Alien," and it's easy to see why. At 87 years old, he's a true elder statesman in Hollywood, and while he hasn't slowed down a lick over the last several years (quite the contrary, in fact), a man with so many movies he wants to make inevitably has to make some tough choices. When it comes to "Alien," Scott seems happy with what he's done and where the franchise appears to be going.
"I think I felt it was deadened after four," Scott said in an interview with Screen Rant, referring to 1997's oft-maligned "Alien: Resurrection," which laid things to rest for a while. "A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,'" [and wrote] 'Prometheus' from scratch — a blank sheet of paper." That film received somewhat mixed reviews upon release, but it's grown steadily in popularity ever since. "The audience really wanted more," Scott continued. "No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] 'Alien: Covenant,' and it worked too."
Now, though, he seems ready to let the franchise go.
Alien is in a really good place right now, and Ridley Scott knows it
"Alien" as a brand has always been a little weird. It's a horror property at its core, and an R-rated one — a combo that typically doesn't lead to massive franchising opportunities like you would find with more family-friendly fare. Even still, Scott says he always saw it as having massive potential for expansion.
"I think mine was pretty damn good, and I think Jim's was good," the director told Screen Rant, referring to "Aliens," as helmed by James Cameron, "and I have to say the rest were not very good. And I thought, 'F***, that's the end of a franchise which should be as important as bloody 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars,” which I think is phenomenal."
Clearly, the idea that "Alien" could be a massive franchise stuck with Scott through the years. It was kept alive in the 2000s primarily by the "Alien vs. Predator" spin-offs until he returned to the property with "Prometheus." Now, though, in the wake of both "Covenant" and Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" last year, "Alien" seems to have reestablished itself as a major name in pop culture. There's even a big-budget TV series on the way via FX and Hulu later this year called "Alien: Earth," as overseen by Noah Hawley and starring the likes of Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and Alex Lawther.
With that trajectory, it's the natural time for Scott to step away and let the franchise grow in the ways he always hoped it would. "Where it's going now, I think I've done enough," he told Screen Rant, "and I just hope it goes further."