Here's Exactly How And When Alien: Romulus Fits Into The Franchise Timeline

So there you have it: "Romulus" is set in the year 2142.

But where the heck in the "Alien" timeline is that? Glad you asked! For the answer, we'll look at the films not in release order, but in chronological order. While 1979's "Alien" is the first movie in the series, 2012's "Prometheus" is the first film chronologically. That film is set in the year 2093. The next film in the storyline, "Alien: Covenant," is set in 2104. Then we come to the original "Alien," which is set in the year 2122.

This means "Alien: Romulus" is set exactly 20 years after the original "Alien" movie. That also means it's set before the sequel "Aliens," which takes place in 2179. "Alien 3" is also set in 2179. Then we have "Alien: Resurrection," which is set in 2379. Now, you might also be wondering about the "Alien vs. Predator" movies, although I don't know why you would, because they're easy to ignore! But if you must know for completion's sake, both of those movies are set in the year 2004. Do you need to know any of this information to fully understand "Alien: Romulus"? No, not really! But if you're curious as to how this entire timeline shakes out, now you know!

"Alien: Romulus" is now playing in theaters.