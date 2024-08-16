Here's Exactly How And When Alien: Romulus Fits Into The Franchise Timeline
Warning: spoilers for "Alien: Romulus" follow.
"Alien: Romulus" is a back-to-basics sequel (you can read our review right here as to whether or not that's such a good thing). While the most recent entries in the "Alien" franchise have been Ridley Scott's excellent, misunderstood prequel movies "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," "Romulus" has been marketed as something closer to the original "Alien." It's also been sold as a film that takes place after the 1979 "Alien" but before the other sequels. "It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie," "Romulus" star Cailee Spaeny confirmed to Variety last year.
But where and when exactly does "Romulus" take place? If you're wondering that, and want the answer without seeing the dang movie, you've come to the right place! "Romulus" makes its position in the franchise's timeline clear from the jump, giving us the year the film is set on a computer monitor. As the film begins, we see a spaceship owned by the notorious Weyland-Yutani Corporation happening upon some floating wreckage. The wreckage in question is the remains of the Nostromo, the ship that exploded at the end of the original "Alien" movie. In the midst of all of this, a close-up on a (delightfully retro) computer monitor shows us the year: 2142.
Where in the Alien timeline Alien: Romulus takes place
So there you have it: "Romulus" is set in the year 2142.
But where the heck in the "Alien" timeline is that? Glad you asked! For the answer, we'll look at the films not in release order, but in chronological order. While 1979's "Alien" is the first movie in the series, 2012's "Prometheus" is the first film chronologically. That film is set in the year 2093. The next film in the storyline, "Alien: Covenant," is set in 2104. Then we come to the original "Alien," which is set in the year 2122.
This means "Alien: Romulus" is set exactly 20 years after the original "Alien" movie. That also means it's set before the sequel "Aliens," which takes place in 2179. "Alien 3" is also set in 2179. Then we have "Alien: Resurrection," which is set in 2379. Now, you might also be wondering about the "Alien vs. Predator" movies, although I don't know why you would, because they're easy to ignore! But if you must know for completion's sake, both of those movies are set in the year 2004. Do you need to know any of this information to fully understand "Alien: Romulus"? No, not really! But if you're curious as to how this entire timeline shakes out, now you know!
"Alien: Romulus" is now playing in theaters.