Toy Story Writer Responds To Fans Who Feel The Franchise Should've Ended With The Third Movie

Can you blame a Millennial for feeling a little nostalgic about "Toy Story" these days? Those of us of a certain age could tie practically every childhood milestone to that beloved trilogy of Pixar movies, guiding us from adolescence to our teenage years and beyond. So, when "Toy Story 3" released in 2010 (right on the cusp of this particular writer's high school graduation, in fact), everything about it felt like the end of an era. Our gang embracing each other in the face of certain incinerator-induced death? Andy putting childish things behind him and saying goodbye to his toys forever? A satisfying sendoff that gave us and those characters alike the dignity of a conclusive ending? That's the good stuff, folks.

Naturally, Pixar ignored all this and churned out another sequel several years later, before teeing up one head-scratching spin-off movie in the form of "Lightyear" and then a fifth film set to be released next year. If you wanted to pinpoint everything wrong with studio filmmaking over the last few decades, it seemed like you couldn't possibly find a more fitting poster child. To their credit, though, the folks behind "Toy Story 5" remain fully aware that many of us would've rather seen this film series sail off into the sunset with that third movie. While speaking to Empire, original "Toy Story" writer and "Toy Story 5" director Andrew Stanton addressed the awkwardness surrounding this very topic: