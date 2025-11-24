5 Reasons Why Wicked: For Good Dominated The Box Office

"Wicked: For Good" proved to be very, very good for the box office. The follow-up to last year's smash hit musical "Wicked" from director Jon M. Chu didn't disappoint, even against lofty expectations, posting one of the biggest opening weekends of 2025. It's going to help end an uneven year at the movies on a high note.

Universal's "Wicked: For Good" opened to a massive $150 million domestically to go with $76 million internationally for a $226 million global start. Domestically, that's above the first weekend take for Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" ($146 million) and just a little below that for "A Minecraft Movie" ($163 million). Globally, it ranks as the fifth-biggest debut of 2025 overall. For some additional context, "Wicked: For Good" is already one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies worldwide for the year after just a single weekend.

This also ranks as Universal's second-biggest opening of all time, trailing only 2015's "Jurassic World" ($208.8 million). All of this to say, the movie had a stellar debut. It's also just getting started, as it figures to do very well over the holiday stretch during Thanksgiving week, leading right up to Christmas. This is the unqualified, massive success that the industry has been waiting for.

So, what went right here? How did Universal and Chu manage to take the original "Wicked" Broadway musical and turn it into a blockbuster franchise? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Wicked: For Good" ruled the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.