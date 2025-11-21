Wicked: For Good Confirms Everyone's Worst Fears About Splitting The Story In Two

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

The trend of films being split up into multiple parts is a highly problematic one, and it's something that I've said my piece on before. Though there have been arguments for this splitting practice to continue, and the most major creative reasoning for it (because we all know the financial reasons in its favor) has to do with how much room it gives stories to breathe, especially when it comes to adapting lengthy and dense source material. When it comes to "Wicked," the musical based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, /Film's own BJ Colangelo made an impassioned case last year for why the split between "Wicked: Part One" and this month's "Wicked: For Good" was overall a good idea. At the time, most folks — including me — agreed, given the relative strengths of "Part One" and what it seemed to promise.

Sadly for myself, this hope was diminished upon seeing "For Good," which suffers from being divorced from the first act of its story by an entire year. Of course, issues of recapping the events of "Part One" and a sense of continuity could be easily rectified by simply rewatching "Part One" beforehand, but "For Good" is done more harm by the split than it just being a blatant second half of a story rather than its own distinct work. While "For Good" is scripted as the second part of what began in the first "Wicked," the film's tone feels calibrated strangely in the manner that many a misguided sequel has been before. In other words, it's attempting to surpass its predecessor and appeal to the core audience that the film gained, only to feel muddled as a result. Thus, our worst fears have been confirmed, and the films never should've been split.