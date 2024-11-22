Wicked Is The Movie Musical Version Of The Star Wars Prequels

"The Wizard of Oz" is a pretty uncomplicated film, at least in terms of its morality. The Wicked Witch is evil, Dorothy and her friends are good, good conquers evil, and so on. The same goes for "Star Wars," as Darth Vader and the Empire are using the Death Star to blow up innocent planets and such, Luke and his friends are good, they blow up the Death Star, The end. While the two sequels to "Star Wars" added their own shadings of complexity to the proceedings (namely the blood relation of Luke and Leia to Vader), the notion of the Rebel Alliance and the Jedi being righteous and the Empire being evil stayed intact.

The Prequels and "Wicked" both seek to reexamine such assumptions with their stories and just as they elevate the villains of the originals to protagonists, they flip the morality that was initially assumed. Sure, the main villains of the Prequels are still ostensibly the villains seen in the Original Trilogy, yet they go to great pains to point out just how easily a supposed progressive government can be manipulated and taken over from within. Not to mention the fact that the Jedi, whose rigorous dogma and code are a point of pride and tradition, only serves to contribute to their naiveté, pushing Anakin further toward Palpatine while blinding them to his plans.

In "Wicked," the assumed goodness of the Wizard and his edicts is what's allowing the realm's society to hold together. Apparently, things are fragile enough that the Wizard believes if the land's animal population aren't made into scapegoats, everything could fall into chaos. As he and Morrible attempt to turn Elphaba into essentially a tool of the state, their plan backfires, and they pivot by making Elphaba into a Wicked Witch figure that they can hang their propaganda and fear onto.

The function of the Prequel Trilogy and "Wicked," then, is to make audiences take another more sober, more mature look at their myths and fairy tales. They're big, splashy, gaudy, often goofy films that carry with them an underpinning of critique and new context. As Glinda mentions at the beginning of "Wicked," people have to be told the whole, true story before any judgment can be rendered. "Revenge of the Sith" ended with a thrilling yet heartbreaking lightsaber duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan; might we be in for a Glinda/Elphaba magic duel in "Wicked: Part Two?" I'll have "Battle of the Heroes" cued up just in case.

