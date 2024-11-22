Wicked: How Jeff Goldblum's Wizard Of Oz Is Different From Previous Versions

As much as it's based on a beloved stage musical, a popular novel, and, of course, on Baum's fictional world and all its attendant adaptations, "Wicked" is a tricky bit of material. Chu and his fellow filmmakers double down on this trickiness by leaning into the connection to the 1939 "Wizard of Oz," revealing right from the opening moments of the film that their story will lead directly into the events of that movie in some fashion. Thankfully, none of the cast (including Goldblum) is being called upon to do imitations of the actors from the 1939 movie, but the very intention of "Wicked" is to reconfigure what we thought we knew about the story and these characters so there's still an expectation that these figures should behave somewhat like their 20th-century counterparts.

To that end, Goldblum's turn deftly threads the needle of those expectations. Of course, he can turn on that signature Goldblumian quirk with no problem, bringing his special brand of charm to the bumbling wizard. Yet this is also the actor who brought such menace to his performances in "The Fly," "Deep Cover," and "Hideaway," and when the Wizard is revealed as being behind the oppression and enslavement of the realm's animal population, it's not an arbitrary shift. In other words, Goldblum doesn't need to reconfigure his performance and suddenly laugh manically or shout or anything of the sort. Instead, he allows what previously seemed cute and endearing about the Wizard to suddenly seem tainted, unsavory, and even broken.

Again, this is all within a relatively short amount of screen time for his role in "Wicked: Part One," but Goldblum does so much of the heavy lifting to allow for the necessary turn in the plot, the tone, and the direction of the film just before it breaks for its cliffhanger. All signs point to Goldblum having much more to do in next year's "Wicked: Part Two," and after Elphaba and Glinda, he is the character I'm most looking forward to seeing more of. Who knows — in the way that it combines Goldblum's biggest strengths as an actor, the role of the Wizard of Oz may turn out to be a career-best for him.

