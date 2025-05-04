Revenge Of The Sith Is Star Wars Creator George Lucas' True Masterpiece

Yes, I'm that guy — the dude standing up courageously in the Norman Rockwell painting meme. I have the courage to say what we've all been too afraid to admit for 20 years now: When George Lucas made his final "Star Wars" film, 2005's "Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," he made his magnum opus. Doomed from the start after two predecessors that got critics and moviegoers alike in an unprecedented tizzy, the final "Star Wars" prequel was likewise dismissed by many filmgoers as horribly directed, poorly plotted, and badly made.

Advertisement

But that's wrong. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.

Yes, I admit that I'm a "prequel kid' — one of those dang millennials born too late to see the original "Star Wars" trilogy in theaters but just in time to think that podracing is really wizard. I was nine when "Revenge of the Sith" — the first PG-13 "Star Wars" film — came out in theaters, and while I was certainly too young for the movie's brutally violent third act, I convinced my parents to let me tag along with my older brother to the theater because this was going to be my last chance to see a "Star Wars" film on the big screen. (Funny, I know, but true at the time.) See, over the previous few years, I'd become obsessed, first through VHS family movie nights for the original trilogy and then through a taped-from-TV-broadcast copy of "Episode II — Attack of the Clones," of which I admittedly only watched the Geonosis battle on loop.

Advertisement

I was the ideal audience member for "Revenge of the Sith," despite being young enough that I shut my eyes when Anakin (Hayden Christensen) got turned into a Texas burnt end. I played "Lego Star Wars" and "Star Wars Battlefront II" religiously on my PlayStation 2 — two games critical to my generation's "Star Wars" experience that came out within a six month window of "Revenge of the Sith." And yet, I still quickly fell victim to the popular sentiment of the time, largely thanks to an early YouTube meta that made pooping on the prequels a daily practice. I came to accept that "Revenge of the Sith" was a disaster. But I was wrong. And so were you.