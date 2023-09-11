George Lucas Took The Silent Movie Approach To Writing The Star Wars Saga

It's been 46 years since George Lucas injected the "Star Wars" virus into the pop cultural bloodstream, and, for those who weren't there from the start, I often wonder if they fully understand why the first film captured moviegoers' imaginations and changed the medium forever.

Though "Star Wars" seems more ubiquitous than ever, it was never sacrosanct in terms of non-canonical spinoffs. After a limited series that retold the story of the first movie, Marvel Comics built out the universe in a run that lasted until 1987. Dark Horse Comics picked up that torch in 1991 and had a ball imagining a post-Original Trilogy universe for decades. The Extended Universe books by Timothy Zahn also filled in blanks you didn't know you needed to fill in.

But until recently, "Star Wars" was, as it had initially been conceived, a big-screen saga. It was mythic. As such, its narrative was all big gestures. Luke Skywalker was the chosen one. The most evil figure in the galaxy wasn't just his sworn enemy, but his father. The princess he rescued in the first film couldn't be his love interest because she was, of course, his sister. His mother? Her death hastened the fascist rule he's been charged with cutting down.

This is big, Greek drama stuff, and it's largely been banished from the franchise. Everything happens within the margins. This doesn't mean it's bad at all (some of it's terrific), but it's small potatoes compared to the sweep of what inspired it. And the inspirational quality of those movies had as much to do with their aesthetic as their narrative.