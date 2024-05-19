George Lucas Ignored Warnings About Star Wars Prequels Destroying The Franchise

The "Star Wars" prequel trilogy kicked off 25 years ago with the release of "The Phantom Menace," aka Episode I. At the time, hype was off the charts for George Lucas' first new movie in a galaxy far, far away in more than a decade. Despite being a massive financial success, the movie's reputation, and the prequel trilogy's reputation for that matter, are complicated. Many people hated the movies in their day. While the narrative has changed a lot, Lucas had people warning him that the story he planned to tell of a young Anakin Skywalker becoming Darth Vader might ruin the franchise. He just didn't care to listen.

In a 2005 interview with Rolling Stone around the time that "Revenge of the Sith" was hitting theaters, Lucas explained that those around him at Lucasfilm were nervous about his plans for the prequels. Darth Vader had a scary mystique around him as one of cinema's truly great villains. Was showing him as a little boy on Tatooine going to ruin that? Lucas heard those concerns but decided that this was the story he wanted to tell, for better or worse. As he said:

"When I said I was going to do the prequels, everybody said, 'That's great, we get to see Darth Vader kill everybody.' And I said, 'That's not the story.' When I announced that the first story was going to be about a nine-year-old boy, everybody here said, 'That's insane, you're going to destroy the whole franchise, it's More "American Graffiti" all over again.' And I said, 'Yeah, but this is the story.'"

There is this idea that Lucas was simply enabled by "yes men" while making the "Star Wars" prequels, but that's not exactly true. Rather, the filmmaker decided he was going to do what he wanted to do, understanding that it might not resonate with everyone. In many ways, he knew what he was doing.