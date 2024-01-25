Was George Lucas Enabled By Yes Men On The Star Wars Prequels? Not Exactly

That meeting with George Lucas and the VFX team is on film in that documentary, and it's obvious the crew was nervous less about the content and more about how they were going to pull off the technology in the first place.

McCallum told me that the technology was the most harrowing part of the production and that the sandstorm in Tunisia that destroyed their sets for "The Phantom Menace" was easier to handle than the VFX challenges of making Lucas's dreams become a reality:

I was the very first paid person to say, "F–k me, how are we gonna do this?" I put on a brave face. But I knew what we could do practically. And the rest was, "How do we do it?"

Once you agree to start making a film, the studio locks in the date it's going to be distributed. And those days there was no way you could change that, so we had a date for the release. We just had to move forward, and I don't think any of us had any idea of how we were going to achieve 60-70% of the visual effects. For Watto, it took months just to get those wings to fly.

We'd be at ILM three times a week and the dailies would come in and you just said, "Oh my god, this is never gonna work."

The thing that always saved me and always made me feel confident was that we had guys like Rob Coleman and John Knoll, they were so brilliant and so eager and terrified at the same time. But we knew we had to do it. Everybody just jumped on board, and John was a major figurehead of that. He kept people's spirits up at ILM. He's a very special, unique person. And so did Rob in terms of the character animation, and once we got Watto's wings, we knew we could probably do anything.

But I'll tell you it was a pain. The clock was ticking. We were running out of time, but you have to have faith. Because there is no way to go back and say, "We can't do it."