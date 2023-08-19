A Familiar Star Wars Disaster Destroyed The Tatooine Set Of The Phantom Menace

George Lucas hadn't officially directed a movie in 20 years when he stepped back behind the camera for "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" in 1997, and it didn't take long for him to remember why, starting with 1980's "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," he'd left the business of shouting "Action!" and "Cut!" to hired hands.

Anticipation for a new, canonical, live-action "Star Wars" movie was feverish. Lucas had been teasing the possibility of a prequel trilogy for over a decade, and now he was set to tell the tragic saga of how a young Anakin Skywalker betrayed his wife, his mentor, and his fellow Jedi to become Darth Vader. The pressure was immense, but Lucas produced these movies independently of their distributor, 20th Century Fox. He could blow a release date deadline if he absolutely had to. The franchise changed Hollywood in 1977, and, with promised advancements in CG, seemed poised to do so again. He wasn't playing with house money, but he was at the helm of a movie that would likely shatter multiple box office records. He was on his own schedule.

Still, he wasn't exactly keen on directing. Indeed, when I interviewed the Olivier Award-winning playwright David Hare in 2008, he revealed to me that Lucas had asked him to co-direct "The Phantom Menace" (Hare would handle the actors, while Lucas oversaw the non-human elements). Lucas finally decided to do it all himself (and we can debate whether that was a good idea), but he might've regretted it when a storm in the Tunisian desert threatened to wreak havoc on the film's Mos Espa sets.