Wicked: For Good Review: Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Fly High In A 'Good' Sequel

Musical theater is a live conversation with its audience; one where viewers arrive ready to suspend disbelief, accept songs as shorthand for exposition, and follow character arcs that can turn on a dime. Classic movie musicals once acknowledged this difference by preserving intermissions, both out of respect for their Broadway origins and to justify their expansive runtimes, but Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation of "Wicked" presented an even bigger challenge. The stage version already clocks in at nearly three hours, including intermission, motivating the decision to split the adaptation in two. It was a controversial call, but the right one, as a single feature would have had to sprint through material that needs room to land.

By dedicating a film to each act of the stage musical, Chu and screenwriters Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox give the story extra breathing room to strengthen Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera's evolution from rivals to close friends as Elphaba and Glinda, and ending "Wicked: Part One" with the righteous wailing of "Defying Gravity" felt satisfying, as the number was always built to be a seismic midpoint. But the totality of "Wicked" isn't just an Oz prequel; it's a story layered with political tension, social prejudice, and the mechanics of propaganda. Compressing all of that into one movie would have meant losing too much, but "Wicked: For Good" exposes an unfortunate truth that any Ozians have struggled to choke back like stale green elixir ... Act II of "Wicked: A New Musical" is significantly weaker than Act I.

Fortunately, with Chu in the director's chair and with a pitch-perfect cast that rivals the Original Broadway production from 2003, "Wicked: For Good" can be exactly that — good.