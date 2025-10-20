Wicked: For Good Just Ruined Its Own 'Surprise' Cameo For Some Reason

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

On October 16, Jon M. Chu, the director of "Wicked: Part One" and its forthcoming second part "Wicked: For Good," spoke to Deadline about the second film and revealed that he had personally approached a mysterious actor to voice the Cowardly Lion, a "new" character in the upcoming movie. Chu stated that he sent the actor a DM on Instagram and simply ... shot his shot. "I was like, 'It's not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you're busy. I'll come to you,'" Chu revealed before revealing that the actor was on board right away. ("He was like, 'Why the f*** not, let's go!' And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.")

Not only that, but Chu also teased an enormous reveal when the movie premieres at the beginning of November in Brazil. "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion's voice steps foot on it," the director added, laughing. "It'll be wild."

Anyway, Colman Domingo is voicing the Cowardly Lion. How do I know that? The official "Wicked" Instagram posted a joint reel featuring Domingo, with the actor hiding behind a stuffed lion's head and then revealing himself.

Why did the "Wicked" movie make this reveal a full month before the movie's wide release on November 21? I don't know! Seems pretty ridiculous to put this information out into the world after Chu made such a big deal about it being a surprising secret, but what's done is done. The film probably still has some surprises up its sleeve, but this mystery, at least, is out in the open ... and for what it's worth, Domingo is a great choice to voice the Cowardly Lion.