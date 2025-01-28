How One Wicked Character Becomes The Cowardly Lion In The Wizard Of Oz

Major spoilers for the entire story of "Wicked" — yes, the entire Broadway musical — lie ahead, so proceed down the yellow brick road with utmost caution!

Throughout "Wicked: Part One" — Jon M. Chu's delightful adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's acclaimed (and wildly successful) Broadway musical "Wicked" — we meet a fair number of characters whose stories will take some intense twists and turns in the movie's second half "Wicked: For Good." The most obvious, of course, is Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned and ambitious young sorceress who ends up enrolled at Shiz University and will eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West; right by her side is Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande-Butera), a peppy and pink-clad student who may or may not have legitimate magical abilities and who goes on to become Glinda the Good Witch. What you may not realize, though, is that we've also already met the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), and the Tin Man (Jack Haley), Dorothy Gale's (Judy Garland) three companions in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." So which characters will transform into these three beloved movie characters?

We already know which characters become the Scarecrow and Tin Man, and we'll circle back to them shortly — but the truth is that the poor Cowardly Lion gets pushed aside somewhat in the "Wicked" musical. He does appear in "Wicked: Part One," though, so here's where you can spot him.