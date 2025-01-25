How One Wicked Character Becomes The Tin Man In The Wizard Of Oz

Massive, massive spoilers for Act 2 of the Broadway musical "Wicked" — which is being adapted into "Wicked: For Good" — lie ahead! Stop reading if you want to avoid spoilers!

In the 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz," Judy Garland's Dorothy Gale is flanked by three companions as she travels down the yellow brick road to meet the Wizard of Oz (four, if you count her loyal pup Toto, who traveled with her from Kansas to Oz). These friends and protectors are known as the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), and the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and while Dorothy wants to ask the Wizard to send her home, the Lion, Scarecrow, and Tin Man have agendas of their own. The Lion wants to ask him for courage, the Scarecrow would really love a brain, and as for the Tin Man, he simply wants a working heart.

You're probably familiar with these characters because, well, "The Wizard of Oz" is one of the most famous movies of all time ... but how does the Tin Man factor into "Wicked," Jon M. Chu's epic two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name? (While "The Wizard of Oz" obviously factors into the story of "Wicked," I should clarify that the musical really leans on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which is darker than the musical but still serves as its source material.) A character we've already met in "Wicked: Part One" will actually become the Tin Man, and it's a tragic tale — so, here's what to watch for when the second "Wicked" film, "Wicked: For Good," comes out later this year.