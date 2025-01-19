How One Wicked Character Ends Up As The Scarecrow In The Wizard Of Oz

If you're not familiar with the full story of "Wicked" — as in, anything past the events of the film "Wicked: Part One" — do not keep going down the yellow brick road! Major spoilers lie ahead!

If you're even a little bit familiar with "The Wizard of Oz" — the 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum's novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" — you probably know the movie's four main players. You've got Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), a girl transported from Kansas to Oz thanks to a magical tornado, who ends up meeting the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) in the fantastical land. (Because the movie presents Oz as the location of a magical dream Dorothy's having, Lahr, Haley, and Bolger also play farmhands who work on the Gale family property in "real life.") Nearly a century later, audiences returned to Oz thanks to Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the hit Broadway musical "Wicked," itself adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 Oz-centric prequel novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," but the Scarecrow only appears briefly in the opening. Those in the know, though, know that we've already met the Scarecrow — because in Stephen Schwartz's musical, one of the main characters becomes the Scarecrow in Act 2.

So who's doomed to become the brainless Scarecrow who ends up begging the Wizard for some gray matter to put in his head? That would be Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar, played by "Bridgerton" and "Fellow Travelers" standout Jonathan Bailey. If you're impatient while you wait for "Wicked: For Good" — the recently retitled second half of Chu's epic "Wicked" story — here's how we think Fiyero will undergo his transformation when the movie releases in November of this year.